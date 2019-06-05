Eagles from Davao fly to Singapore 's Jurong Bird Park

A pair of Philippine eagles have departed to Singapore under a Wildlife Loan Agreement between DENR and Wildlife Reserves Singapore Source: Department of Foreign Affairs
Published 5 June 2019 at 4:26pm, updated 7 June 2019 at 11:01am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
The Davao City-based Philippine Eagle Foundation transported on Tuesday two eagles that will temporarily reside at the Jurong Bird Park of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore on loan for the next 10 years.
