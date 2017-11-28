SBS Filipino

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn-in as the interim president of Zimbabwe

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn-in as the President of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare Source: AAP

Published 28 November 2017 at 11:20am, updated 28 November 2017 at 11:23am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Many Zimbabwean residents say they hope the new interim president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will lead the country in developing its economy and creating more jobs.

Earlier, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the country's leader for the past 37 years, stepped down.

