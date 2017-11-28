Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn-in as the interim president of Zimbabwe

Earlier, former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, the country's leader for the past 37 years, stepped down.
Emmerson Mnangagwa is sworn-in as the President of Zimbabwe at the National Sports Stadium in Harare Source: AAP
Published 28 November 2017 at 11:20am, updated 28 November 2017 at 11:23am
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many Zimbabwean residents say they hope the new interim president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, will lead the country in developing its economy and creating more jobs.
