Escalante Report

The Philippines and China signed 14 agreements on Wednesday, November 15, following the expanded bilateral meeting between the two countries. Source: Presidential Communications Operations Office
Published 17 November 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 4:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippines and China agree to work together against the drug syndicates
Published 17 November 2017 at 4:21pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 4:26pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share