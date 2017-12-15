Escalante Report

Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III at the Senate hearing Source: AAP-AP-Bullit Marquez.jpg
Published 15 December 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 3:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III testifies at the Senate probe on the anti-Dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017
Published 15 December 2017 at 3:53pm, updated 15 December 2017 at 3:56pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share