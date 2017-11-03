Escalante Report

(Image)A handout photo made available by the Philippine National Police (PNP) shows a police officer holding re-printed copies of mugshots of arrested Indonesian national Muhammad Ilham Syahputra, at police headquarters in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, 02 November 2017. According to Lanao del Sur province police chief Senior Supt. Joel Guyguyon, Muhammad Ilham Syaputra was arrested during government clearing operations in the southern city of Marawi on 01 November. The Indonesian national is believed to have been involved in the siege of Marawi City by the Maute group of insurgents.



