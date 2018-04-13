Escalante Report

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) sings at an event with members of the Filipino community in Hong Kong, China, 12 April 2018. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Published 13 April 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 5:13pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte apologizes to Hong Kong for the 2010 hostage crisis in Manila which resulted in the death of eight Hong Kong tourists
Published 13 April 2018 at 5:10pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 5:13pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share