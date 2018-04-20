Escalante Report

Australian nun Patricia Fox (C) speaks to media after being released from custody at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila, Philippines, 17 April 2018 Source: AAP Image/ EPA/BASILIO H. SEPE
President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered the Bureau of Immigration to investigate Australian nun Patricia Fox for her disorderly conduct which led to her temporary detention. Fox was detained for engaging in political activities and anti-government demonstrations.
