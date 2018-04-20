SBS Filipino

Escalante Report

SBS Filipino

(issued on 18 April 2018).

Australian nun Patricia Fox (C) speaks to media after being released from custody at the Bureau of Immigration in Manila, Philippines, 17 April 2018 Source: AAP Image/ EPA/BASILIO H. SEPE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 April 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 4:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President Rodrigo Duterte said he ordered the Bureau of Immigration to investigate Australian nun Patricia Fox for her disorderly conduct which led to her temporary detention. Fox was detained for engaging in political activities and anti-government demonstrations.

Published 20 April 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 20 April 2018 at 4:06pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul