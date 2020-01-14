Evacuation after Taal Volcano eruption

“Small but dangerous”, this is how Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) describes the majestic Taal Volcano.





Taal has not erupted in 43 years, but one catastrophic event in 1911 claimed 1335 lives.





On Sunday, the volcano in the picturesque lake began to send clouds of ash and stone into the sky, forcing thousands of families to flee their homes and seek shelter on nearby towns. Series of volcanic earthquakes has been recorded with up to intensity 5 or strong shaking.





Philvocs raised Alert level 4 which means a hazardous eruption is "imminent," or may occur "within hours to days."





On Monday morning, the volcano spewed lava fountains. Residents within the 14-kilometer radius of the volcano’s crater were immediately evacuated.





Mabel Perez and her family fled their home in Barangay Sinturisan, San Nicolas after the ground shaken and loud rumbling of the volcano is heard. Rains mixed with volcanic ash prevented most people in their area from leaving. Roads were coated with thick layer of muds. Luckily, relatives from neighbouring towns helped them evacuate.





“Our relatives came back for us after taking four other families to Batangas City.”





According to NDRRMC, more than 30,000 people were evacuated from the high risk areas. The entire province was placed under a state of calamity.











