Families of the victims of Ampatuan massacre await court decision

Children of the media victims in the infamous Ampatuan massacre 10 years ago continue to cry for justice as they visited the massacre site in Maguindanao Source: MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO
Published 18 December 2019 at 5:55pm, updated 18 December 2019 at 5:57pm
Source: SBS
Families of the victims of the grisly Ampatuan massacre are feeling nervous and the same time excited with the scheduled promulgation of judgement on Thursday, Dec. 19, against the accused principal suspects in the killings.
