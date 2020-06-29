Federal government denies reports of permanent increase to Jobseeker payments

Highlights Australian government is focused on temporary measures

Opposition is accusing the government of being unclear about the future of JobSeeker

The government has faced calls to increase unemployment benefits

The federal government is denying reports it is considering a permanent increase to JobSeeker payments.



It comes after News Corp reported the Morrison government is planning to permanently increase the baseline JobSeeker rate by 75 dollars a week.



The unemployment payments have been temporarily doubled to 1,100 dollars a fortnight during the pandemic, but will revert back at the end of September.



Social Services Minister Anne Ruston insists no long-term changes have been proposed.





"What I can say about the story that was written today is there is no submission to the effect that has been reported in the paper - that is currently before me or I'm aware of. And given I'm the Social Services Minister you'd like to think that I'd be aware of it. It's factually incorrect, and right now, my focus, as the whole government's focus is on, is to help Australians to get through this pandemic. We want to work with the states to get the economy open so jobs are recreated so we can get people back to work."





Labor's social services spokeswoman Linda Burney says people who rely on the payments are concerned





"There are over two million people on JobSeeker in Australia. It has more than doubled since the beginning of coronavirus, and we don't know what the future is in terms of the numbers. Scott Morrison needs to be absolutely clear and stop playing cruel tricks on people with mixed messages about JobSeeker"





Labor is urging the government to raise payments for unemployed Australians.





The payment scheme was formerly known as Newstart.





Education spokesperson Tanya Plibersek says the pre-pandemic rate of 560 dollars a fortnight was inadequate and did not allow people to live with dignity.





Ms Plibersek says providing income security to low income earners will help boost the economy.





The Australian Council of Social Service [[ACOSS]] reveals there is only one job available for every 12 people on JobSeeker.





Chief executive of ACOSS Dr Cassandra Goldie warns the numbers of jobless people could skyrocket, after at least 6,000 Qantas staff were recently axed.





Dr Goldie says the doubled payments have made a huge difference in allowing people to afford basic necessities such as fresh food, rent and bills.





"I think everybody knows in their heart, including the prime minister, that we cannot go back to the brutality of trying to live on just 40 dollars a day if you don't have a job. We need to make sure that JobSeeker is increased permanently, and that it's enough"





Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is due to deliver a mini-budget on the 23rd of July, where he will reveal details about JobSeeker.





The update will also include the fate of JobKeeper beyond September, after a review of the wage subsidy scheme was recently submitted to the government.









