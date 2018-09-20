Federal government pledges aid to berry industry following contaminations

Two states have now announced a financial reward to help find the culprits, and strict new export rules have been introduced.
A stock image of strawberries in Sydney,Tuesday, September 18, 2018. (AAP Image/Erik Anderson) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 20 September 2018 at 12:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
The Federal Government is coming to the financial aid of Australia's strawberry industry, following a number of needle contaminations. Image: Strawberries (AAP)
Published 20 September 2018 at 12:00pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Share