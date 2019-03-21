SBS Filipino

Federal, SA governments ink $550 fund for Adelaide

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall at Urrbrae Education Centre in Netherby, Adelaide, Tuesday March 19, 2019.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall at Urrbrae Education Centre in Netherby, Adelaide, Tuesday March 19, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 21 March 2019 at 1:12pm, updated 21 March 2019 at 3:23pm
By Norma Hennessy
The federal and state government have signed a $551 million fund for tourism and innovation in Adelaide. The ten-year project also covers technology and smart parking, CCTV in CBD.

In other news, Adelaide  celebrates Harmony Day across the city; Court asks a 37-year-old man to refrain from using internet after his social media comments on the Christchurch terror attack; "bittom feeders" known during Aged Care Royal Commission; Woman who racially abused a Muslim appears in Court; and  South Australian goal to be smoke-free

