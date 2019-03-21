Federal, SA governments ink $550 fund for Adelaide

In other news, Adelaide celebrates Harmony Day across the city; Court asks a 37-year-old man to refrain from using internet after his social media comments on the Christchurch terror attack; "bittom feeders" known during Aged Care Royal Commission; Woman who racially abused a Muslim appears in Court; and South Australian goal to be smoke-free
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen with South Australian Premier Steven Marshall at Urrbrae Education Centre in Netherby, Adelaide, Tuesday March 19, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 21 March 2019 at 1:12pm, updated 21 March 2019 at 3:23pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
The federal and state government have signed a $551 million fund for tourism and innovation in Adelaide. The ten-year project also covers technology and smart parking, CCTV in CBD.
Published 21 March 2019 at 1:12pm, updated 21 March 2019 at 3:23pm
By Norma Hennessy
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
