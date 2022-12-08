Filipinos in Western Australia look forward to non-stop flights between Perth and Manila in 2023

Highlights
- The flights between Perth and Manila is the result of a partnership between the McGowan Government, Phillipine Airlines and Perth Airport according to WA Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman.
- The Australia Philippines Business Council welcomes the announcement of Philippine Airlines’ direct flights from Perth to Manila that will benefit over 46,000 Filipinos living in Western Australia.
- Filipino shop owner Melissa Aguassa and other Filipino-Australians in Perth has been excited upon hearing the announcement.
"I'm surprised," was Melissa Aguasa's reaction after hearing the announcement of non-stop flights between Perth and Manila.
For almost 20 years that she has been living in Perth owning a one-stop Filipino store named Melissa's Filipino Shop, this is the first direct flight between the two places.
PAKINGGAN ANG PANAYAM:
Ilang Pinoy sa Western Australia, ikinatuwa ang direktang flights sa Perth at Manila
SBS Filipino
08/12/202214:14
Here's the advisory from Philippine Airlines:
Western Australia government officials enjoin PAL in announcing the partnership:
Here's the statement from the Australia Philippines Business Council: