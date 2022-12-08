Filipinos in Western Australia look forward to non-stop flights between Perth and Manila in 2023

Available in other languages

Highlights The flights between Perth and Manila is the result of a partnership between the McGowan Government, Phillipine Airlines and Perth Airport according to WA Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templeman.

The Australia Philippines Business Council welcomes the announcement of Philippine Airlines’ direct flights from Perth to Manila that will benefit over 46,000 Filipinos living in Western Australia.

Filipino shop owner Melissa Aguassa and other Filipino-Australians in Perth has been excited upon hearing the announcement.

"I'm surprised," was Melissa Aguasa's reaction after hearing the announcement of non-stop flights between Perth and Manila.





For almost 20 years that she has been living in Perth owning a one-stop Filipino store named Melissa's Filipino Shop, this is the first direct flight between the two places.



