Five-year driving license to be issued in Cebu

There are mixed reactions on proposed banning of use of beannie by motorcyclists; Mandaue to buy traffic drone for "live real videos"; Cebu to buy P6 million-worth fire and police equipment; LTO to issue five-year period for driver's license; Sinulog Foundation, Cebu starts early preparation for next year's Sinulog Festival; Proponents hopeful 27 April to become a permanent special non-working holiday



