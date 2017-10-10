SBS Filipino

Five-year driving license to be issued in Cebu

Published 10 October 2017 at 1:28pm, updated 10 October 2017 at 1:44pm
By Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

There are mixed reactions on proposed banning of use of beannie  by motorcyclists; Mandaue to buy traffic drone for "live real videos"; Cebu to buy P6 million-worth fire and police equipment; LTO to issue five-year period for driver's license;  Sinulog Foundation, Cebu starts early preparation for next year's Sinulog Festival; Proponents hopeful 27 April to become a permanent special non-working holiday

