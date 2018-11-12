SBS Filipino

Former PM Turnbull names Liberal Party members who helped to oust him

SBS Filipino

Former PM Turnbull at his appearance after being ousted as leader.

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2018 at 11:39am, updated 13 November 2018 at 9:05am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull used his first major public appearance in Australia to defend his time in the job and express broad support for successor Scott Morrison. But the question of why he was removed from the job still hangs over Mr Turnbull and his party, and he has done little to make it go away.

Published 12 November 2018 at 11:39am, updated 13 November 2018 at 9:05am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom