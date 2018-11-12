Former PM Turnbull names Liberal Party members who helped to oust him

Source: AAP
Published 12 November 2018 at 11:39am, updated 13 November 2018 at 9:05am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull used his first major public appearance in Australia to defend his time in the job and express broad support for successor Scott Morrison. But the question of why he was removed from the job still hangs over Mr Turnbull and his party, and he has done little to make it go away.
