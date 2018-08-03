From fear to empowerment: A tale of a refugee

Mr Ghassan Alassadi is an accomplished man; he is a self-employed tax agent, a volunteer community worker and the president of a not-for-profit organization looking after the welfare of the Iraqi youth sector, Iraqi Renaissance Association. He is also a refugee from Iraq.





Mr Ghassan arrived in Australia under the United Nations Refugees Program during mid-1990s.





He recounted the terrible war that happened in Iraq and a regime that tortured and killed people, including his friends. Everywhere, there had been anti-human activities on a daily basis, which reinforced his family to cross the borders and live in a refugee camp in Saudi Arabia in 1990.





“First of all, when you arrive in a refugee camp, you can find out that problems start from nowhere, there’s fighting on a daily basis, there’s misunderstanding, there’s unknown situations coming,” shared Mr Ghassan.





He also spoke of his fear of the uncertainty that they might be forcibly returned to Iraq.





After more than six years in the refugee camp, Mr Ghassan found himself on a plane to Australia. However, resettling in a new country also came with challenges.





Communicating through the English language, finding the right community and establishing a new life were the primary obstacles he mentioned, with these problems being completely different to the one they had before.





Mr Ghassan Alassadi Source: Supplied





Yet, when asked if he still wanted to go through what he went through, Mr Ghassan said this: “To be honest I really love to because for me this story is a good example for the people who are living here. They don’t know what’s happening, how much we suffer, how we cross borders, we cross oceans and to come and arrive and build our own lives.”





This family man shared that education played an important role on his healing from the past. His piece of advice to any new refugee in Australia is to be active and productive.



