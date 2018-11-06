SBS Filipino

Google workers walk out over sexual harassment management

Workers protest against Google's handling of sexual misconduct allegations at the company's Mountain View, California

Published 7 November 2018 at 10:43am, updated 7 November 2018 at 11:52am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Google employees around the world are protesting against what they allege is the mishandling of sexual harassment cases in the company.

The mass walk-outs come after reports emerged that an executive was paid a severance package, even though sexual assault allegations against him were proven to be credible.

