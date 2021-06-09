Honouring the workers who confront crises

Highlights
- Now in its second year, the day is all about stopping to recognise the front line workers who have sacrificed so much over the past 18 months to protect Australians from fires, floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic
- From June 2019 until May 2020, bushfires ravaged more than 18 million hectares of Australian land, with fires breaking out in every state and territory.
- Duty commander, Christopher Wilson, says team leaders are still wary of the delayed mental health effects that can arise after a severe season