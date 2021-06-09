SBS Filipino

Honouring the workers who confront crises

*This picture has been selected as one of the Best of the Year News images for 2019*NSW Rural Fire fighters establish a backburn in Mangrove Mountain, New South Wales, Sunday, December 8, 2019. (AAP Image/Jeremy Piper) NO ARCHIVING

The Black Summer bushfires killed 34 people, including nine firefighters. Source: AAP/Jeremy Piper

Published 9 June 2021 at 1:47pm
Today is Thank a First Responder Day - an opportunity for Australians to pause and show their appreciation for the frontline workers who've sacrificed so much to protect them through fires, floods and the coronavirus pandemic. This day is also about recognising the mental health toll witnessing daily traumas can have on our first responders

Highlights
  • Now in its second year, the day is all about stopping to recognise the front line workers who have sacrificed so much over the past 18 months to protect Australians from fires, floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic
  • From June 2019 until May 2020, bushfires ravaged more than 18 million hectares of Australian land, with fires breaking out in every state and territory.
  • Duty commander, Christopher Wilson, says team leaders are still wary of the delayed mental health effects that can arise after a severe season
 

 

