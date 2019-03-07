How do you eat your cereals?

Based on a new research study, more than half of Australians are spilling away traditional milk and pouring into their bowl unusual flavours like olive and mixing texture combinations like Vegemite and vegetables to their cereals.





Savoury ingredients top the list of unexpected choices, with Aussies admitting to adding the following to create their perfect bowl of cereal:





A dollop of warm peanut butter (31%)

A dash of olive oil (23%)

A spoonful of Vegemite (12%)

A sprinkling of sautéed vegetables (8%)

People are also moving away from milk in favour of less traditional liquids. Topping the list is fruit juice loved by over half of Aussies (58%), followed by probiotic drinks such as Yakult or kombucha (39%), trendy coconut water (34%), and even chicken soup, which a quarter of Aussies (25%) say they enjoy with Rice Bubbles.



