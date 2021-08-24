SBS Filipino

How Seasonal Affective Disorder affects your daily life

SBS Filipino

Many overseas students feel isolated and lonely in Australia.

Overseas students can face feelings of isolation and loneliness in Australia especially during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 August 2021 at 3:07pm, updated 26 August 2021 at 3:14pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Unlike the winter blues, Seasonal Affective Disorder affects your daily life, including how you feel and think.

Published 24 August 2021 at 3:07pm, updated 26 August 2021 at 3:14pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Seasonal Affective Disorder is a form of depression also known as winter depression
  • in most cases, seasonal affective disorder symptoms disappear during the sunnier days of spring and summer
  • Seasonal Affective Disorder affects your daily life

What is SAD?

Dr Earl Pantillano says Seasonal Affective Disorder is a form of depression, sometimes referred to as SAD, seasonal depression, or winter depression.

"Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression and is usually triggered by a change in seasons."

Advertisement
He adds that less sunlight and shorter days are thought to be linked to a chemical change in the brain.

"The main cause is the change in our circadian rhythm or body clock. Our sleep and mood regulator- melatonin and serotonin production is affected."

 

Common symptoms that can affect your daily life

Dr Pantillano says the common symptoms are:

  • Feeling sad, cranky, or hopeless
  • Loss of interest
  • Less energy
  • Trouble sleeping and concentrating
  • Fatigue
  • Greater appetite
  • More desire to be alone
  • Weight gain
  • Weight loss
  • Nervousness

Risk factors of developing SAD

Dr Pantillano says those who have a family history of seasonal affective disorder or other forms of depression, or bipolar disorder may be at risk of developing SAD.

"If your family has a history of depression, it can potenatially be aggravated during winter and also those who have bipolar disorder."

How is it diagnosed?

While there is no specific test to diagnose SAD, Dr Pantillano says a GP will likely ask a patient about the history of their symptoms and there may also be a physical exam or blood test.

"We make sure you don't have a physical condition so we do a series of test including iron or thyroid tests. If there are no problem with blood test, we have a DSM criteria. Its a screening. There's a questionnaire in relation to your symptoms and mood. There are many questionnaire that can be used to find out if you have depressive, anxiety or stress symptoms."

 

Treatment

There are multiple methods to manage seasonal affective disorder says Dr Pantillano. Treatment options may include antidepressant medicines, talk therapy (such as cognitive-behavioral or interpersonal therapy) and phototherapy (light therapy, involves sitting in front of a light therapy box that emits a very bright light).

There are also a few healthy habits a person may do on their own to combat the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder like exercise, eating healthy food, getting as much sunlight and talking to someone, he adds.

Does it disappear after winter?

Mr Pantillano says in most cases, seasonal affective disorder symptoms appear during late fall or early winter and go away during the sunnier days of spring and summer.

ALSO READ/LISTEN

READ MORE

Six ways to beat the winter blues according to expert



Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?