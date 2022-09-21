How to treat common allergies during Spring

Highlights Allergic rhinitis most common allergy during Spring

Mary Pabilan has been living and studying in Sydney for two months. However, with the extreme cold during winter and the windy days this spring the 21-year-old international student says she has been experiencing a runny-itchy nose and sneezing every morning.



"I have been taking over-the-counter medicines to alleviate my conditions, as sneezing and having an itchy-runny nose every morning is uncomfortable." Source: Mary Pabilan Now she is taking over-the-counter medicines to alleviate her condition. Moreover, she is considering seeing a GP to get an exact diagnosis.





" Aside from sneezing, I had headaches and my nose is clogged every night, and can hardly hear. So I took vitamins, nasal sprays, and sometimes wear masks."



Dr. Angelica Logarta-Scott, Specialist GP with a special interest in Skin Cancer Surgery and Women’s Health.



In an interview with SBS Filipino , Dr. Angelica Logarta-Scott says there are many allergies all year round that may pose discomfort to many in Australia. And Mary's condition is the most common allergy called hay fever or allergic rhinitis during this season.





"Our human body overreacts to pollen and other elements that cause allergy. When they encounter these our body thinks they are foreign and dangerous and the body overstimulates the immune system. And when it happens, it causes inflammation, congestion, itching, runny nose, watery eyes, and some people can affect their sleep," Dr. Scott explains.





Although allergens are not dangerous, it is a discomfort. It is at its peak during spring and summer and the reaction of the body happens when a person is exposed to it.





There are many medications to alleviate or relieve the symptoms and patients should use the most potent type of antihistamine.







"When you choose, according to a study is the cetirizine, most likely potent compared to others, but it doesn't mean others don't work, all the others work well... I remember I spoke with an allergy specialist in a webinar she told us it's good to shift around and move to other antihistamines if you think the antihistamine you took is not working for you."





There are also drowsy sedating antihistamines, for those that are experiencing itchiness on the skin.





Dr. Scott also warns about using decongestant sprays.





" It is important to use them the maximum of three days not more than that, decongestant dries out the congestion or fluid if you use more than three days you will have rebound congestion."





In fact, if the symptoms don't improve, the doctor adds there are advanced treatments done by the allergy specialist.





" If symptoms are severe, advanced treatments are available like immunotherapy which is more advanced in treating allergies, or seasonal allergy by methods of sublingual immunotherapy or sometimes injection done by an allergy specialist."





Triggers the allergy:



pollens

weeds

mould spores

dust mites

Symptoms of severe allergic reaction or anaphylaxis to pollen is rare:



difficulty in breathing

swollen tongue

swollen lip







Over-the-counter medications include:



antihistamines (cetirizine, fexophinadine, loratidine,

nasal spray with corticosteroid

antihistamine eye drops

decongestant spray ( maximum of three days )

saline flush

Medications with a prescription from GP:



nasal spray with a combination of corticosteroid and antihistamine





Practical remedies or prevention:



stay indoors

stay after mid-day

wear sunnies/sunglasses outdoors

wear masks

take antihistamines before mowing the lawn

For young children, with consistent symptoms for more than two weeks, Dr. Scott advises seeing the GP.





If you take an antihistamine that causes drowsiness, do so before bedtime. And read the labels of allergy medications, as antihistamines may interact with other medications you are taking.







The information in this report is a guide only. For additional advice tailored to your problem or situation, it is best to consult your doctor.



















