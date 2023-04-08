'I always want to see her happy.': Husband explains why humor is essential for a healthy relationship

Key Points
- Mannix and Liesel Lizardo had been married and laughing through good and tough times for 26 years.
- Mannix had always been a bit of a joker, with a natural talent for making people laugh. His humor and positivity had a profound impact on their relationship. It helped them overcome difficulties together and grew stronger as a couple.
- His sense of humor was not just limited to their private life. He had a natural talent for creating funny yet informative videos and sharing them online.