'I want to live longer': Fears over GP shortage and learns more about a Filipino locum doctor

Highlights A locum doctor is a doctor who fills in or temporarily replaces a shortage of healthcare professionals in remote areas in Australia or around the world. This is one of the government’s responses to fill the need for doctors in the country.

Filipino-Australian Esperanza Welch is worried about her health condition because she has to wait 2 months before being examined by her doctor in Warnambool, Victoria. Among her concerns include asthma and high cholesterol, as well as heart disease, and high blood pressure run in their family.

