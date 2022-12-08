'I want to live longer': Fears over GP shortage and learns more about a Filipino locum doctor

SBS Filipino

Filipino Australian (L-R) Esperanza Welch at locum doctor Dr Earl Pantillano mula Brisbane. Source: Esperanza Welch Dr Earl Pantillano

Published 9 December 2022 at 9:09am
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
A Filipino woman from Warrnambool, Victoria shares doubts over months of waiting to see a GP and learn the perspective of Filipino-Australian Dr Earl Pantillano from Brisbane while providing medical services to First Nations and other Australians in Cape York Peninsula and remote areas in Western Queensland as a locum doctor.

Highlights
  • A locum doctor is a doctor who fills in or temporarily replaces a shortage of healthcare professionals in remote areas in Australia or around the world. This is one of the government’s responses to fill the need for doctors in the country.
  • Filipino-Australian Esperanza Welch is worried about her health condition because she has to wait 2 months before being examined by her doctor in Warnambool, Victoria. Among her concerns include asthma and high cholesterol, as well as heart disease, and high blood pressure run in their family.
The information in this report is a guide only. It is best to consult your doctor for additional advice tailored to your problem or situation.

