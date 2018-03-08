SBS Filipino

Ice drug a big issue in coming SA elections

Ice confiscated by police in South Australia being displayed

Published 8 March 2018 at 2:38pm
By Norma Hennessy
More than 65.000 watched the Ed Sheeran concert as he visited a young fan with cancer before the shoe; snake coming out in the open as summer heats up; Women's Legal Service of SA delivers fewer aid due to budget constraints; Ice will be a main issue during SA state elections; government plans to extend tramline; and will invest in smart technology for car parks; 

