Incoming National Security Adviser: Continued price increase also a threat to national security

Incoming cabinet members of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr have laid down their plans for their respective departments





National seci=urity issues are not limited to military affairs and territorial disputes like the West Philippine Sea and communist insurgency; issues closely related to Filipinos' daily lives are also important.





Food security and access to clean water can also pose a threat to national security





National Security Adviser Carlos said she will pursue critical engagement with China in relation to the South China Sea territorial dispute





