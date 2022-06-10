SBS Filipino

Incoming National Security Adviser: Continued price increase also a threat to national security

Filipino News , Rising Prices, Marcos, COVID-19, Philippines

Derpartment of Energy says the Philippines can expect continued increase in oil prices. Saudi Arabia will increase oil prices in July. Source: AAP Image/EPA/MIKE ALQUINTO

Published 10 June 2022 at 3:45pm, updated 10 June 2022 at 4:40pm
By Shirley Escalante
Incoming National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said that the continued price increase of basic goods can also pose a threat to national security.

Incoming cabinet members of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr have laid down their plans for their respective departments

Highlights:

National seci=urity issues are not limited to military affairs and territorial disputes like the West Philippine Sea and communist insurgency; issues closely related to Filipinos' daily lives are also important.

Food security and access to clean water can also pose a threat to national security

National Security Adviser Carlos said she will pursue critical engagement with China in relation to the South China Sea territorial dispute 

