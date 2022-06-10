Incoming National Security Adviser: Continued price increase also a threat to national security

Incoming cabinet members of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr have laid down their plans for their respective departments
Highlights:
National seci=urity issues are not limited to military affairs and territorial disputes like the West Philippine Sea and communist insurgency; issues closely related to Filipinos' daily lives are also important.
Food security and access to clean water can also pose a threat to national security
National Security Adviser Carlos said she will pursue critical engagement with China in relation to the South China Sea territorial dispute
