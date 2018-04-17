SBS Filipino

Indigenous rangers hoping government program continues

The Indigenous rangers practicing catching snakes

Published 17 April 2018 at 12:34pm
By Rhiannon Elston
The federal government's Indigenous ranger program employs more than 700 workers across the country. Image: The Indigenous rangers practicing catching snakes (SBS)

They care for some of Australia's toughest and most remote landscapes.

But with the current funding agreement for the program set to expire in June, ranger groups face a nervous wait to see if their work can continue.



