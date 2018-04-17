Indigenous rangers hoping government program continues

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Indigenous rangers hoping government program continuesPlay04:58SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.28MB)Published 17 April 2018 at 12:34pmBy Rhiannon ElstonPresented by LouieTolentinoSource: SBS The federal government's Indigenous ranger program employs more than 700 workers across the country. Image: The Indigenous rangers practicing catching snakes (SBS)Published 17 April 2018 at 12:34pmBy Rhiannon ElstonPresented by LouieTolentinoSource: SBSThey care for some of Australia's toughest and most remote landscapes. But with the current funding agreement for the program set to expire in June, ranger groups face a nervous wait to see if their work can continue. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul