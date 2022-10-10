Introducing Embracing Football

This podcast will shine a spotlight on the life of Filipino-Australian athletes who had to break down all kinds of barriers to get to the top of their game and continue to forge new ground as total game changers for sport. It will also tackle the crucial role that coaches, and parents play in the development journey of young players and, lastly, the transformation of Filipino football fan culture.
Published 10 October 2022 at 3:52pm
By Edinel Magtibay
Source: SBS
Embracing Football will be launching on October 31.