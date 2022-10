Highlights Crytocurrency have started as early as 2009 with the invention of Bitcoin

[OPINION] Cryptocurrency markets are too volatile, with high risks but high return

[OPINION] Only invest on what you currently have

#YouthSpeaks is a segment of the SBS Filipino program where we invite youths to speak and share their thoughts, opinions and experiences regarding different topics and issues.





