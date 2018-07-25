Labor's campaign for the Longman by-election

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speaks at the launch of the Labor campaign for the seat of Longman at the Caboolture RSL Source: AAP
Published 25 July 2018 at 3:47pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Labor is banking on a fresh pitch over energy prices and hospitals to win over voters in key seats ahead of a Super Saturday of by-elections , 28 July Opposition Leader Bill Shorten pressed both issues as he launched the A-L-P's campaign for the crucial Longman by-election - pledging support for Labor candidate Susan Lamb.
