Leah Salonga thrilled for first Opera House gig in February

site_197_Filipino_593629.JPG

Published 29 November 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 10:54am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Applauded for her classic performances in some of the most prominent stage shows, her superb voices in some Disney films, and being a singer and actress, Lea Salonga gives immeasurable honour to fellow Filipinos. Image: Leah Salonga (supplied)

And for the first time, the award-winning Broadway and West End star will perform at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre in Melbourne this coming February.

 

 





