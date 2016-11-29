Leah Salonga thrilled for first Opera House gig in February

And for the first time, the award-winning Broadway and West End star will perform at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre in Melbourne this coming February.
Published 29 November 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 10:54am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Applauded for her classic performances in some of the most prominent stage shows, her superb voices in some Disney films, and being a singer and actress, Lea Salonga gives immeasurable honour to fellow Filipinos. Image: Leah Salonga (supplied)
Published 29 November 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 22 December 2016 at 10:54am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share