Leaking oil in East China Sea, a threat to the environment

epa06424505 A handout photo made available by the South Korean Coast Guard on 08 January 2018 shows Panama-registered tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-registered freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 07 January 2018.

08Jan shows Panama tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 07 Jan.EPA/SOUTHKOREA COASTGUARD Source: SOUTH KOREA COAST GUARD

Published 12 January 2018 at 11:41am, updated 12 January 2018 at 11:45am
By Samantha Beniac Brooks
Available in other languages

There are fears of an environmental disaster in the East China Sea as a tanker continues to leak oil, two days after it hit a cargo ship. Emergency workers from three countries are also trying to find the tanker's 31 missing crew members, and to contain potentially explosive oil leaking from the blazing wreck.

