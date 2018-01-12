Leaking oil in East China Sea, a threat to the environment

08Jan shows Panama tanker 'Sanchi' on fire after a collision with Hong Kong-freighter 'CF Crystal,' off China's eastern coast, 07 Jan.EPA/SOUTHKOREA COASTGUARD Source: SOUTH KOREA COAST GUARD
There are fears of an environmental disaster in the East China Sea as a tanker continues to leak oil, two days after it hit a cargo ship. Emergency workers from three countries are also trying to find the tanker's 31 missing crew members, and to contain potentially explosive oil leaking from the blazing wreck.
