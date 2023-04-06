‘Options are limited’: Temporary visa holder struggles on the job market because of visa discrimination

dave.jpg

International student Christian Dave Bonto

In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp.', a Migrant Workers Centre report was published exploring the job market experiences of migrant workers in Australia.

Key Points
  • The Migrant Workers Centre report revealed widespread discrimination against workers on temporary visas.
  • In addition, the report revealed that migrant workers frequently encountered exploitation and discrimination in their workplaces
  • The report recommended improvements in disseminating workplace rights to address the knowledge gap in migrant communities and enhancements in job security and access to justice, compensation, and fair treatment.
In this episode of 'Trabaho, Visa atbp.', Community Organiser of Migrant Workers Centre Florence Dato shared the details of the report that the group released entitled
Insecure by design: Australia’s migration system and migrant workers’ job market experience
that highlights the job market issues and visa discrimination that migrant workers mainly temporary visa holders experiencing.
Florence datos.jpg
Florence Dato of Migrant Workers Centre
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
‘Limitado ang opsyon’: Temporary visa holder, hirap makakuha ng trabaho dahil sa visa discrimination image

‘Limitado ang opsyon’: Temporary visa holder, hirap sa paghahanap ng trabaho dahil sa visa discrimination

SBS Filipino

06/04/202309:35
