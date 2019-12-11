SBS Filipino

Little improvement in brain cancer survival rates in children

SBS Filipino

child teen health, cancer

A doctor examines a patient's brain scan Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2019 at 11:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

More children die from brain tumours than leukemia, although there are only half the number of cases. Brain cancer survival rates have barely improved in the last three decades and health authorities are calling for more research into the killer disease.

Published 11 December 2019 at 11:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom