Little improvement in brain cancer survival rates in children

A doctor examines a patient's brain scan Source: SBS
Published 11 December 2019 at 11:09pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
More children die from brain tumours than leukemia, although there are only half the number of cases. Brain cancer survival rates have barely improved in the last three decades and health authorities are calling for more research into the killer disease.
