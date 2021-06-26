Love Down Under: "I get criticised just because I met him online, married him, and I am not white"

Highlights
- Renah found the man of his dreams after seven long years of of focusing on her career as a nurse. She met Dane online and quickly hit it off. Unfortunately, there has always been a stigma around interracial relationships.
- Enough will never be enough for toxic people. Some people can’t be pleased and some people won’t be good for you.
- Breaking stereotypes can be challenging but the love and happiness between you and your partner is all that matter.
- Finding a connection with people who are going through similar experiences can be invaluable. Renah found an online support group where she can connect, share, learn and vent while gaining acceptance, understanding and confidence as a wife of "AFAM".