Love Down Under: "I get criticised just because I met him online, married him, and I am not white"

Filipina married to a foreigner

We do not marry a person out of our race for money-more so like any other individual looking for love. Source: Renah Flote

Published 26 June 2021 at 3:39pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:29pm
By Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
Filipinas in interracial relationships or marriage are often plagued by many stereotypes. In this episode of Love Down Under, Renah proved that not all Filipinas who are in relationships with someone from another culture is after money or a visa. Listen to her story.

Highlights
  • Renah found the man of his dreams after seven long years of of focusing on her career as a nurse. She met Dane online and quickly hit it off. Unfortunately, there has always been a stigma around interracial relationships.
  • Enough will never be enough for toxic people. Some people can’t be pleased and some people won’t be good for you.
  • Breaking stereotypes can be challenging but the love and happiness between you and your partner is all that matter.
  • Finding a connection with people who are going through similar experiences can be invaluable. Renah found an online support group where she can connect, share, learn and vent while gaining acceptance, understanding and confidence as a wife of "AFAM".
 

