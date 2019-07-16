Malacañang sa Sugbo to be converted into a museum

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of Cebu Source: Getty Images
Published 16 July 2019 at 1:54pm, updated 16 July 2019 at 3:13pm
By Nick Melgar
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
The 109-year-old Malacanang sa Sugbo will be restored and converted into a museum. The structure was originally built in 1910 to house the Bureau of Customs in the Port of Cebu. It was converted into Malacañang sa Sugbo during Arroyo's administration and it has become idle since 2010.
