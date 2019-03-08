SBS Filipino

Malaysian PM promises to support Mindanao

PM Mahathir during his 2 day visit

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad after their joint press statement at the Malacanang Palace Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Published 8 March 2019 at 4:04pm, updated 8 March 2019 at 4:08pm
By Shirley Escalante
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad promised to support Mindanao as it continues to transition to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Malaysia played a significant role during peace negotiations between the Government of The Republic of the Philippines and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

