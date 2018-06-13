Mindanao Report

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines undergoes training ahead of his WBA Welterweight title bout against Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in July 15 Source: Jeoffrey Maitem/Getty Images
Published 13 June 2018 at 4:40pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Fighting senator Manny Pacquiao resumed his sparring sessions on Tuesday with two brand new spar mates as he continued training for his July 15 fight against Argentinian brawler Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
