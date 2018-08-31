Miranda Aguilar: Queer, questioning and proud

She’s a writer. She’s an artist. She’s a community volunteer. She’s queer. She’s Miranda Aguilar.





“I think when you’re not sure who you are, you know that you’re either not straight or you’re not cisgender, you got the Q, queer, questioning.”

Miranda Aguilar Source: Supplied





Identifying herself as a cisgender woman by gender and a bisexual and queer by sexual orientation, Miranda shared that her ‘queerness’ is also a political thing, as it extends to how she relates with other people.





At a young age, she started to question why issues like ‘homophobia’ and ‘marriage equality’ mattered to her. But the identity confusion became more profound for her in high school. She had few aborted attempts coming out to her intimate friends and played around with labels. It was during her early 20s that she started to accept and take pride on her sexual orientation.





“It wasn’t until, once I was in uni that I went ‘no, I know who I am for sure,’ I’m definitely bisexual, I’m definitely queer.”

Miranda came out to her friends first before her family. She was accepted by her parents. Her mum did not know about her sexual orientation but assured her how much she loved her. She would ask questions later on regarding her daughter’s identity. And Miranda was there to educate her about gender and sexuality. Miranda thought her mum to be the ‘super cool’ Roman Catholic Filipina mum.





(Furthest Right) Miranda Aguilar in action as writer and film maker for webseries Las Rosas. Source: Supplied





During the time of her identity confusion, Miranda said she coped through writing and reading. She confessed: “I’m an artist so I did a lot of terrible poetry that time and as a reader, even though I didn’t know I wasn’t straight, that I was queer, I went out of my way to look for any kinds of books or any kinds of materials that had queer characters in it as a way to sort of find myself in them.”





She shared that she chose to be bisexual because there’s a lot of stigma that goes around with it. She recounted the first time she learned about the term ‘bisexual’; it was in a tabloid magazine that says, “This man is cheating with his girlfriend with another man”. It was associated with being a cheater. To take back this stigma, Miranda thought of identifying herself as this.





Let Me Know When You Get Home, creative development supported by Curious Works, the Q Theatre, The Joan in Penrith and Playwriting Australia Source: Supplied





Miranda is a writer and artist. She said that all the works she created, she wrote for the queer woman of colour.





“That’s what I was always looking for, I was always looking for someone like myself.”





She thought that her community makes her feel empowered and she draws inspiration from her predecessors who faced higher stakes then. She felt inspired with their lives, strengths and the work they did.





“On a day-to-day basis, when I start to get down about how many bigots still exists and how many of them still think that being queer is immoral and deviant, I remember that every day that I live and I live by my truth, [knowing that] just surviving ruins their day, that makes me feel powerful.”

Miranda’s advice to the ‘rainbow’ young people is to find their community and the people who could help and understand them.





As SBS Filipino asked Miranda, what is the best thing about being her, this was what she said: “The best thing about being me is that I know that I’m a thoughtful, creative person and I’m working actively to spread that to the world.”





Miranda Aguilar is a writer and film-maker in Western Sydney. Her most recent project was the webseries, Las Rosas. She became the lead facilitator of the Curious Works Writers Group in 2016. She is also a community volunteer with Youth Action’s Outburst.



