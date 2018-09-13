More multicultural foster carers needed

In New South Wales alone, the government has more than 20,000 children who need some sort of care.





Steve Yatman, a case worker manager for the NSW Family and Community Services, says it is ideal that these kids are taken care of by other relatives of the families like grandparents, uncles and aunties or even distant relatives, but in the absence of family members, volunteer carers come in.





In the past, Yatman says, mostly white western Australian families would be volunteering for care, but he admits this has to change.





“We match children to the best possible family for them. It’s not just about having white western family that look after the kids.”





“We need a variety of families that have cultural and other background that can help,” he says.





Nationally, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children are almost seven times more likely to be needing of foster care, according to an in-depth study





Yatman explains that there are several kinds of care aside from the kinship, namely overnight and weekend respite, short care and long term.





“Long term can lead to mguardianship or even adoption,” he adds





He invites any adults to be carers.





“Anyone, above 18 yers old can be a foster carerr. Anybody that has the time, the energy, the willingness to have children come to their home, no matter how old, no matter how young,” he says.





But to be a foster carer is not that easy though. A rigid background check is required to protect children from prospective molester.





Yatman also says the government checks whether the prospective carer is physiclly fit, has a good character reference and has a clearance to work with children.





He also says, that unknown to many, carers despite being volunteers get an allowance to spend for the foster child.





