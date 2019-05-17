SBS Filipino

More reforms needed in the Philippine electoral system

The casting of ballots seen hampered because of the machine's technical error during the elections.

The casting of ballots seen hampered because of the machine's technical error during the elections.

Published 17 May 2019 at 5:45pm
By Shirley Escalante
Professor Ranjit Rye, a political scientist at the University of the Philippines stated that more reforms are needed to create an autonomous electoral system. He added that this would include making sure that vote-counting machines and other related technology are all in good working order.

