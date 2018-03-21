SBS Filipino

Most bullying of young people happens at school, not online

Ten-year-old Thomas Dimovski

Published 21 March 2018 at 2:18pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:55am
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Cybelle Diones
New data from Kids Helpline shows it received more than 3,500 calls from children and other young people about bullying last year. Image: Ten-year-old Thomas Dimovski (SBS)

Five out of six of those calls concerned bullying at school.

That has prompted the group to call for more research into the causes behind bullying behaviour and for a shift in the focus.

