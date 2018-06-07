Storm threat fails to dampen WA Day celebrations; Most Perth councils set rate hikes above inflation; WA piggery on hold leaving 50 regional jobs in the balance as pork prices hit decade low;Harvey Agricultural College teacher wins job back in buttock case; Braille on the menu to accommodate blind and vision impaired patrons; Consumer Protection issues warning over A Living Workshop ‘pyramid scheme’; State Government flags crackdown on Airbnb
Perth Skyline Source: AAP
Published 7 June 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Cielo Franklin, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Perth Report: Summary of news report in the Statei Cielo Franklin Image: Perth skyline (AAP)
Published 7 June 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:45am
By Cielo Franklin, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Share