Multi-million Dollar Investment in Community Language classes in NSW

Published 18 November 2017 at 12:48pm, updated 18 November 2017 at 12:52pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Cybelle Diones
One of Australia's most multicultural states has made a multi-million dollar investment in community language classes. 34,000 students across New South Wales study a second language out of school hours. They're taught by over two and a half thousand teachers.

