New sports uniforms aimed at including multicultural girls

The state's leading sporting bodies have already endorsed the new Multicultural Female Uniform guidelines, hoping it will help female athletes of all backgrounds get involved.
Source: SBS
Published 19 March 2018 at 2:28pm, updated 19 March 2018 at 2:32pm
By Kyle Brown
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
New options on sports uniforms in Western Australia may not sound like much of a story, but, at a closer look, it is part of an initiative to remove barriers for diversity in sport. Image: The new WA multicultural sports uniforms for girls (SBS)
