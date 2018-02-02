News from Philippines 02 February

SBS Filipino

Published 2 February 2018 at 12:18pm, updated 2 February 2018 at 12:23pm
By Shirley Escalante
The government arrests a communist consultant following the suspension of peace talks A constitutional crisis looms after the Ombudsman refuses to honor Malacanang's suspension of the Overall Deputy Ombudsman Medical experts still see no clear link between Dengvaxia inoculation and the incidence of dengue fever.

