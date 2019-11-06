North Cotabato under state of calamity

Filipino villagers queue during a relief goods distribution in the earthquake-hit town in Mindanao Source: AAP Image/EPA/CERILO EBRANO
Published 6 November 2019 at 5:24pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 12:23pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
On Tuesday, the entire province of North Cotabato was placed under the state of calamity due to the widespread destruction caused by the powerful earthquakes that hit parts of Mindanao in the last three weeks.
Published 6 November 2019 at 5:24pm, updated 7 November 2019 at 12:23pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Share