Northern Territory consortium holds recruitment drive in the Philippines to address skill shortage

HIGHLIGHTS
- The recruitment drive kicked off last 23rd of January in Manila and until the 4th of February in Bacolod but the online applications are still open on their website.
- There are 600 vacancies for qualified skilled workers.
- The target sectors are construction, mining and health.
Mga kumpanya sa Northern Territory, nakakuha ng grant para magsagawa ng recruitment drive sa Pilipinas
SBS Filipino
01/02/202306:30
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.