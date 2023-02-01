Northern Territory consortium holds recruitment drive in the Philippines to address skill shortage

nt job.jpg

Northern Territory consortium started their recruitment drive in the Philippines to fill skill shortages in the region. Credit: ACET Migration Services

An NT consortium that received a $200,000 Flexible Workforce Solutions Grant flew to the Philippines and started recruitment of skilled workers in construction and other industry.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • The recruitment drive kicked off last 23rd of January in Manila and until the 4th of February in Bacolod but the online applications are still open on their website.
  • There are 600 vacancies for qualified skilled workers.
  • The target sectors are construction, mining and health.
'Trabaho, Visa, atbp.' is a podcast series that features issues and information about migration to Australia every Thursday on SBS Filipino.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Mga kumpanya sa Northern Territory, nakakuha ng grant para magsagawa ng recruitment drive sa Pilipinas

SBS Filipino

01/02/202306:30
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. For specific visa advice, people are urged to check with the 
Department of Home Affairs 
or contact a trustworthy solicitor or registered migration agent in Australia.
