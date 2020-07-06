NSW-Victorian border to close Tuesday night

The New South Wales-Victoria border will close from midnight tomorrow,Tuesday, in reponse to a record spike in Victorian COVID-19 cases.





All of Melbourne will now be considered a virus hotspot, with a travel ban on Melburnians to take effect from tonight, Monday midnight.





Only those with a travel permit, including essential workers and residents of border communities, will be allowed to cross into New South Wales.





Despite previously criticising other jurisdictions over border closures, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian insists it's warranted due to high levels of community transmission.





"This is unprecedented in Australia, that's why the decision of the New South Wales government is unprecedented. We've not seen anything like this. In fact, when New South Wales had the record number of cases a day in March in Australia, again the vast majority of our cases were either overseas travellers or the direct contacts. Because the Victorian situation is so different, it's actually a new phenomena in Australia."



