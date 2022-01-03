Highlights
- On January 1, 2022, NSW recorded a historic 22,557 cases of COVID-19 in one day
- On average, waiting to do a PCR test can last between 30 minutes and three hours.
- Shortage of rapid antigen tests across the state is expected to be eased by the end of the month.
While COVID-19 cases increase in NSW, so do people seeking testing.
There is a current shortage in rapid antigen tests (RAT) and, long queues await those seeking to do a PCR test.
People endure long queues during holidays to get tested for COVID-19
