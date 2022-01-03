Highlights On January 1, 2022, NSW recorded a historic 22,557 cases of COVID-19 in one day

On average, waiting to do a PCR test can last between 30 minutes and three hours.

Shortage of rapid antigen tests across the state is expected to be eased by the end of the month.

While COVID-19 cases increase in NSW, so do people seeking testing.





There is a current shortage in rapid antigen tests (RAT) and, long queues await those seeking to do a PCR test.





Listen to the podcast here





Advertisement

LISTEN TO People endure long queues during holidays to get tested for COVID-19 SBS Filipino 03/01/2022 06:21 Play

















