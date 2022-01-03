SBS Filipino

People endure long queues during holidays to get tested for COVID-19

SBS Filipino

Covid-19, Omicron, PCR tests, Rapid Antigen Test

Source: SBS Filipino

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2022 at 1:14pm, updated 3 January 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS

As the holiday season comes to a close, more find themselves lining up for a PCR test.

Published 3 January 2022 at 1:14pm, updated 3 January 2022 at 1:26pm
Presented by David Joshua Delos Reyes
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • On January 1, 2022, NSW recorded a historic 22,557 cases of COVID-19 in one day
  • On average, waiting to do a PCR test can last between 30 minutes and three hours.
  • Shortage of rapid antigen tests across the state is expected to be eased by the end of the month.
While COVID-19 cases increase in NSW, so do people seeking testing.

There is a current shortage in rapid antigen tests (RAT) and, long queues await those seeking to do a PCR test.

Listen to the podcast here

Advertisement
LISTEN TO
People endure long queues during holidays to get tested for COVID-19 image

People endure long queues during holidays to get tested for COVID-19

SBS Filipino

03/01/202206:21


 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?