Perth drenched in rain

People are seen with umbrellas during a heavy downpour of rain

Source: AAP/James Ross

Published 26 April 2018 at 1:46pm, updated 26 April 2018 at 3:12pm
By Cielo Franklin
Perth report. Summary of latest news from the western state by Cielo Franklin Photo: AAP Image/James Ross

World Surf League cancels ‘risky’ Margaret River Pro surfing competition after Gracetown shark attack; Perth weather: April drenching as rains arrive; Live exports: Maritime authorities permit scandal-plagued ship to carry livestock; WA’s unemployment rate nation’s highest; WA youth contacted Kids Helpline more than 31,000 times last year; Man jailed for killing pregnant ex-wife in Laverton and 'callously' trying to cover it up and  measles alert after four new WA cases reported

 

